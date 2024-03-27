4,100 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FTXL opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

