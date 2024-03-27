40,149 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 165,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 403,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

