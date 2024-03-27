3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. 3M comprises 2.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.63. 6,086,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,120. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

