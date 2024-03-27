382,781 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,707,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 7.2% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.