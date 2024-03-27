342,286 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 342,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after buying an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

