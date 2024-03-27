2,898 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

