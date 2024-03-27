25 LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

Boeing Trading Up 1.8 %

Boeing stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,296,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,007. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.