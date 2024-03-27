25 LLC Sells 391 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

25 LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. 103,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.