25 LLC Purchases 8,415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

25 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 9.4% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 25 LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,585. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

