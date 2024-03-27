25 LLC Purchases 14,824 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

25 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,691. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

