25 LLC Buys Shares of 7,351 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

25 LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 898,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,444. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

