25 LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

25 LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. 103,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,628. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

