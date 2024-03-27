24,911 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 898,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after buying an additional 286,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,558.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 271,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

