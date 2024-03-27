2,300 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.82. 1,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.