1,817 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.30. The stock had a trading volume of 258,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,836. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $138.84.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

