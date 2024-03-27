180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 309.3% from the February 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATNF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 159,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

