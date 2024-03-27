16,076 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6,723.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

