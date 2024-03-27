147,038 Shares in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Acquired by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Price Performance

VNRX opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

VolitionRx Profile

VolitionRx ( NYSE:VNRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 4,557.29% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.