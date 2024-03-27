1,413,005 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,413,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 812,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

