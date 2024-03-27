1,272 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.73.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

