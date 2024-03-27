10,766 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

