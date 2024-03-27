10,503 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,637,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.