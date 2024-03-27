10,503 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,637,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
