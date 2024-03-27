10,328 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.71. 1,180,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,847. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $177.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.