10,311 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.15. 931,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,415. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

