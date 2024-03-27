10,300 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

