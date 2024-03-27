1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 5.4%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 133,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 421,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

