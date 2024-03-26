ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 71.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 34,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.