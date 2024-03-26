ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $178.16. 10,862,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,723,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 343.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.