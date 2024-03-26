ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 305,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,525,000 after purchasing an additional 84,748 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT remained flat at $99.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 33,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,206. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.