ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.53. 93,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,626. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.33 and a 200 day moving average of $381.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

