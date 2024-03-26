ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,360 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,952. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

