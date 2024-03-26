ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

CGCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 50,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,434. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

