Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

