Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

