ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $10.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.51.

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 479,888 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

