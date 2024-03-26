ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $10.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.51.
ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
NYSE:ZIM opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
