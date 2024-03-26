Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $4.96 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) has been given a $4.96 target price by Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 408.72% from the stock’s current price.

Zepp Health Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of ZEPP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 127,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter worth $664,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health during the second quarter worth $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zepp Health by 185.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zepp Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zepp Health by 791.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

