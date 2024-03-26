ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0669

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ZClassic has a market cap of $621,588.96 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00069403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

