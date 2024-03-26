Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76.95 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $519.62 million and approximately $76.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.82 or 0.00045280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00069603 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00020390 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000094 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
