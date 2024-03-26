Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 3.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. 4,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 416,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

