Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.86

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 2656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $511.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,103,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

