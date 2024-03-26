Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.83

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 133849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.