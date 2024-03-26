Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.73 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

