WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.74

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.39 million and approximately $8.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002043 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005084 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013576 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000109 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
