WOW-token 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.29 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.43 million and approximately $4.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005095 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00013194 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02213889 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars.

