Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) PT Raised to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Stock Down 2.9 %

WS opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Steel

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

