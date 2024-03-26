Worldcoin Price Tops $9.16 on Major Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.16 or 0.00012936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $439.79 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,163,198 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 158,505,754.20701122 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 9.30357823 USD and is up 8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $396,380,036.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

