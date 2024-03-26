Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.1918 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,912. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2,842.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

