Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $100.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

