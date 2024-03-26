Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $18.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

WTW stock opened at $273.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.