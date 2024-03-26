Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $113.63. 116,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

